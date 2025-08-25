Amazon Prime Video is creating its dominance in the Indian reality TV world. They recently enjoyed a massive viewership with The Traitors India. Now, the streaming giant has come up with another show, Rise & Fall, starring Ashneer Grover, Dhanashree Verma, and Kiku Sharda, among others. All we can sense is that the tea will be served piping hot! Scroll below for a detailed trailer review.

Decoding the Rise & Fall trailer

The one-minute and 16-second trailer begins with Ashneer Grover in his iconic “dogla” dialogue, introducing us to the world of Rise & Fall. The game is divided into two worlds: Rules and Workers. The rulers live in a penthouse with a luxury lifestyle, while the workers must hustle in the basement. The real twist? The living conditions of the contestants could switch at any moment.

Rise & Fall Trailer Review

One thing is confirmed—there will be a lot of “masala” in this Amazon Prime Show. We’ve seen the TRPs Shark Tank enjoyed due to Ashneer Grover’s one-liners. That was a business reality TV series. With a proper entertainment background, he could go all out as the Rise & Fall host. Similarly, Dhanashree Verma hinted at her “broken trust”, which seems to be a dig at her ex-husband, Yuzvendra Chahal. She recently broke her silence on the “sugar daddy” controversy, which is a hint enough that she may spill more tea!

Other contestants include comedy king Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait of Sacred Games, and Television heartthrob Arjun Bijlani. The format looks interesting, and the 16 participants will battle to claim the ultimate power! There will be a lot of politics, glamour, and entertainment, and we’re all in.

More about Rise & Fall

It is an Indian adaptation of the British reality TV series by the same name. Ashneer Grover previously revealed that he was involved in the casting and rejected as many as 5 contestants, calling them boring. It is directed by Tarun Panjwani and Ketan Mangaonkar and produced by Banijay Asia.

