Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover might have left Shark Tank India after its first season but he had left a significant mark on the show. Be it his popular ‘Doglapan’ dialogue or his being intimidating with some contestants, Ashneer was one of the most popular panelists on the show. However, there was one occasion when he won hearts with a heartwarming gesture towards a female entrepreneur who had been disowned by her family.

24-year-old Rakhi Pal appeared on the first season of Shark Tank India along with her colleagues to pitch for their company, Event Beep. Their venture enabled college students to host events and network to connect with fellow like-minded students on the Event Beep app. However, during their pitch, the sharks were shocked to learn that Rakhi’s family had disowned her.

Rakhi Pal’s family did not wish her to work or start her own business and just wanted her to focus on her household chores. The young entrepreneur had to lie to her family and juggle both her household work and her professional commitments for 2 years. However, she was disowned by her family after she told them the truth.

Rakhi had to live on her own for 6-7 months and when her family called her back, they again gave her the ultimatum to leave her work and focus on the household chores. Her story made the Shark Tank India judges emotional. They were shocked to know that even in today’s 21st century, women are being restricted to the confines of their homes and are not allowed to work.

That is when Ashneer Grover agreed to offer Rakhi Pal 30 lakhs for 3% equity of their company. Fellow sharks Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal also agreed to come on board with him. However, Ashneer said that he would give an extra 10 lakhs to Rakhi separately, which will only go into her bank account.

Ashneer Grover said, “Main 10 Lakh Rupay Aur Bhi Dunga, Uske (Rakhi) Security Share Ke Liye. Jo Inke Account Mein Jayenge, Company Mein Nahi Jayenge. Uski Life Sort Karni Hai. Dikkat Sabse Zyada Usko Ho Rahi Hai.”

Fans were all praises for this gesture of Ashneer Grover towards Rakhi Pal. Praising the Shark Tank India judge, one netizen said, “Everyone else empathized, praised, saluted her. Ashneer didn’t do anything like that. He pitched in the offer and gave her the support she needed. I’ve rarely seen him getting emotional with entrepreneur pitches or stories but the way he does these acts silently and never takes credit is applaudable.”

While another user said, “Ashneer is a observer and reacts after listening completely… His expressions always remains neutral, which brings his very deep understanding and analysing nature. People criticise him because he don’t have a sugar-coated tongue and always give feedback genuinely.”

A netizen furthermore said, “Many people may hate Ashneer for his arrogance but he is the best shark in the show. And he knows where to show emotion a very strong personality.” For the unversed, after her stint on Shark Tank India, Rakhi Pal had also penned a letter expressing her gratitude to Ashneer Grover for helping her out of her perilous situation. She furthermore credited Grover for reuniting her with her family.”

Take A Look At The Shark Tank India Episode

