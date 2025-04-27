CID 2 fans were shocked when the legendary ACP Pradyuman, Shivaji Satam, left the show. His character had been part of it for more than two decades. After Satam’s departure, Parth Samthaan was introduced as ACP Ayushman, and there was a fresh spark in the series. With Satam returning to the set, there are speculations regarding the fate of Parth’s character in the show.

Parth Samthaan’s Take on ACP Ayushman’s Role

When Shivaji Satam exited CID 2, the series underwent a huge shift. The audience was nervous about how the series would proceed without its proven hero, ACP Pradyuman. To bridge the gap, Parth Samthaan was introduced as the new ACP Ayushman. His introduction brought some new energy, but the series’ ratings have decreased. Even with the star cast and engaging plot, the TRP figures have been disappointing, compelling the makers to rethink their approach.

Shivaji Satam’s Return: What Does It Mean for Parth Samthaan?

Shivaji Satam returning to CID 2 sets has created a lot of buzz. Parth Samthaan uploaded a behind-the-scenes video where he was spotted with Satam, and the two exchanged a warm handshake. This led to rumors that the return of much-loved ACP Pradyuman might signal the end for Parth’s character, ACP Ayushman.

According to sources, the makers are working on a strategy to revive the show’s viewership, and this could mean the end of Parth’s tenure as ACP Ayushman. The source from Filmibeat stated, “Parth Samthaan might make an exit from CID season 2 as the makers are re-working on their plans to revive the show and bring back the lost viewership. ACP Ayushman might make an exit when ACP Pradyuman makes a full-fledged return to CID.”

Another industry insider pointed out that the competition from IPL 2025 and the easy availability of CID 2 online have significantly impacted TV viewership. They even hinted that Shivaji Satam’s earlier exit might have been a promotional gimmick and that the rumors about Parth’s departure could be false. With no official statement from the production house or Parth Samthaan yet, fans are eagerly waiting for a clear update.

CID 2 continues to air new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM on Sony TV and is available for streaming on SonyLIV and Netflix.

