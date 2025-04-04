In a move that has left fans emotional, ACP Pradyuman, the legendary character from CID, will reportedly be killed off in an upcoming storyline. After over two decades of playing the iconic role, Shivaji Satam is said to be exiting the show with a dramatic twist that ends in his death.

Why This Exit Now?

According to the Hindustan Times, a decline in TRPs and the need for a creative refresh are among the reasons behind this move. The showrunners reportedly want to inject new energy into the long-running crime thriller.

A source revealed, “It’s true that Shivaji Satam’s character, ACP Pradyuman, is going to die. The makers have decided to take this step due to the low TRP. This decision has been made after much consideration and mutual agreement.”

With the exit of Shivaji from the show, it will be quite interesting to see who will step in to bring back the TRPs for the show. On this, the source stated that except for replacing him with a senior actor, a brand-new actor would step into the role with a brand-new character and go ahead with the story. The new actor will be at par with the popularity and stature of Shivaji Satam.

ACP Pradyuman Death Plot

Tigmanshu Dhulia (Barsbosa) has finally returned to CID after a long hiatus. Reportedly, his character will execute an attack on the entire CID team. While the team will survive the assault, ACP Pradyuman will tragically lose his life.

A source further revealed, “The team recently shot the episode, which will go on air in a few days. As of now, not many details have been shared, as the makers want this to be a big shocker for fans.”

The End of An Era

ACP Pradyuman is a name every 90s and 2000s kid grew up with. From his classic line “Daya, darwaza tod do!” to his no-nonsense style, he defined Indian crime TV for a generation. His exit marks not just the end of a character, but the end of an era in Indian television.

No official confirmation on the air date yet, but the buzz is real. For now, fans are bracing for one final salute to the man who made CID a household name.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale: When & Where To Watch The Last Battle, How To Vote For Your Favorite & Make Them The Finalist – All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News