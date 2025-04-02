The cooking reality TV show Celebrity MasterChef India has grabbed a lot of eyeballs in its first season. As it reaches its last leg of the season, the show has finally got its first two finalists of the show namely Tejasswi Prakash and Gaurav Khanna.

Yes, you heard that right! The duo were paired up for a challenge wherein they had to make an Indonesian dish and managed to gain the highest points from the judges and the fans collectively. However, when it comes to the winner’s title, it is inevitable that any one of them might emerge victorious.

And we feel that might be none other than Tejasswi Prakash. She has been one of the most popular and bankable contestants of Celebrity MasterChef India. Here are 3 reasons why we feel that the Naagin 6 actress might emerge as the winner.

1- Impressive Culinary Skills

Tejasswi Prakash has not only been a famous name on Celebrity MasterChef India but she has also proved herself worthy. Time and again, the Bigg Boss 15 winner has impressed fans and the judges with her cooking chops. This indeed makes her one of the most deserving contestants to win the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

2- Popularity Galore

Tejasswi Prakash’s popularity knows no bounds, and it cannot be denied that she has been one of the main crowd-pullers for Celebrity MasterChef India. The majority of the fans have been left rooting for her. Not only this but the Karnsangini actress is also the highest-paid contestant of the show taking home between 3 to 4 lakhs per week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

3 – Battling Her Critics With A Smile

There have been times on the show when Tejasswi Prakash has also faced some obstacles from her fellow contestants. Celebrity MasterChef India saw Archana Gautam target Tejasswi in one of the episodes, while Gaurav Khanna subtly accused the judges of being biased towards her. However, the Swaragini actress battled everything with a smile and did not let anything deter her from giving it her all in the challenges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Well, while we feel Tejasswi Prakash has all the chances of lifting the Celebrity MasterChef India trophy along with the cash prize of 25 lakhs, it will be interesting to see whether our prediction turns out to be true.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: Aashram S3 OTT Verdict (Week 5): Lord Bobby Deol Uproots Lifetime Views Of Every Single Web Series Of Last 3 Years Except 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News