The romantic comedy Malayalam film Painkili has garnered significant attention since its theatrical release on February 14, 2025, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. The film stars Anaswara Rajan as Sheeba and Sajin Gopu as Suku Sujithkumar in the lead roles. Fans who missed the chance to watch it in cinemas eagerly awaited its digital premiere. The wait is almost over, as Painkili is all set to make its digital debut soon.

About the Film

Directed by debutant Sreejith Babu, Painkili is a family drama exploring love and societal expectations. The film follows the story of Suku, a young man who runs a small printing press. To evade the legal consequences of a dispute, he pretends to be mentally challenged and gets admitted to a mental institution. There, he meets a nurse who sees through his act.

Amidst this, Suku unexpectedly falls in love with her, leading to a heartwarming tale of love. Painkili boasts a star-studded cast, including Roshan Shanavas, Jisma Vimal, Abu Salim, and Lijo Jose Pellissery. On the technical front, Justin Varghese composed the music, Arjun Sethu handled the cinematography, and Kiran Das edited the film.

Where To Watch Painkili Online?

OTT giant Manorama Max recently announced on social media that Painkili will soon be available to stream on its platform. The original post, written in Malayalam, translates to:

“The comedy movie Pinkili starring Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan, Jisma Vimal, Roshan Shanavas, and Chandu Salimkumar is coming soon on Manorama Max.!!”

While the exact streaming date has not been officially announced, reports suggest it will be available by the end of March 2025. As the film gears up for its OTT release, audiences who missed its theatrical run now have the chance to enjoy this charming romantic comedy from the comfort of their homes.

For now, fans are advised to keep an eye on official announcements from Manorama Max for the precise release date. Check out the trailer of Painkili below:

