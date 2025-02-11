Anaswara Rajan is one of those actresses with an impressive track record when it comes to theatrical successes, and her upcoming romantic comedy-drama, Painkili, is already generating buzz. She is paired opposite Sajin Gopu, a rising star known for his consistency in delivering impeccable comedic timing and acting skills in projects like Aavesham, Romancham, and Jan.E.Man, steps into his first leading role with Painkili.

The script is penned by Jithu Madhavan, celebrated for his directorial ventures Aavesham and Romancham. While he wore both the writer and director hats in his previous films, this time he focuses solely on the screenplay. The movie marks the directorial debut of actor Sreejith Babu.

Plot

The plot details are still under wraps, but here’s what we know: Sajin Gopu plays an eccentric character, while Anaswara Rajan portrays a young woman opposed to the idea of an arranged marriage, despite not being in a relationship. She explores a few suitors, but none seem to be the right match. Eventually, her path crosses with Sajin Gopu’s character, setting the stage for an intriguing and comedic turn of events.

Cast and Crew

The film stars Anaswara Rajan, Sajin Gopu, Riyaz Khan, Chandu Salimkumar, Jisma Vimal, Abu Salim, Ashwathy, and Roshan Shanavas, with renowned director Lijo Jose Pellissery also making an appearance as an actor.

Directed by Sreejith Babu and written by Jithu Madhavan, the movie features cinematography by Arjun Sethu, music composed by Justin Varghese, and editing by Kiran Das. Fahadh Faasil, Jithu Madhavan, and Arjun Sethu take on production duties under the banner of Urban Animal.

Release Date

The film is set to release on February 14, 2025, Valentine’s Day, and will face stiff competition at the box office from Daveed and Bromance.

