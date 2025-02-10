The first song from the highly awaited film Kannappa, starring Prabhas and Vishnu Manchu, was unveiled by Pujya Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji, the revered founder of the Art of Living Foundation. The launch of the track, titled Shiva Shiva Shankara, marks the first time Guruji lent his presence to the music release of a film.

The song was launched at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji’s ashram in Bangalore, with the team of Kannappa, including director Mukesh Kumar Singh, Rockline Venkatesh Kannada distributor, actress Sumalatha, Dr. Mohan babu, music director Stephen Devassy and lyricist Ramjogaya Sastry, alongside other esteemed dignitaries. Deeply rooted in devotion, the song captures the essence of Lord Shiva’s divine energy, making its release an occasion of immense spiritual significance.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji’s blessings for the song launch have created a spiritually enriching experience for all devotees of Lord Shiva. In an official statement, the production team expresses their gratitude: “This film is a labor of devotion, and having Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji unveil our first song on our behalf is truly a blessing.”

Dr. Mohan Babu, the producer of Kannappa, also shares his thoughts, stating, “It is an honor to have Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji launch this sacred song. Kannappa is a film deeply connected to Lord Shiva, and this moment adds immense spiritual value to our journey.”

The Hindi version of the track is sung by Javed Ali and composed by Stephen Devassy. Shekhar Astitwa penned the song. Shiva Shiva Shankara marks a perfect beginning to what promises to be a spiritually enriching cinematic journey. Kannappa, an epic retelling of the legendary tale of Kannappa, a devoted Shiva Bhakta, is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year.

It features a stellar cast and breathtaking visuals and promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. Vishnu Manchu takes on the titular role and stars alongside Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal. Kannappa is set for a grand worldwide release on April 25, 2025.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Nayanthara Teams Up With Mammootty & Mohanlal For Mahesh Narayanan’s Magnum Opus

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News