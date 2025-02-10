NTR Jr.’s viral song, Chuttamalle, from Devara: Part 1, is taking over the world after winning hearts across the nation! Global pop sensation Ed Sheeran recently sent fans into a frenzy after performing the track with Shilpa Rao, who originally sang the number, during his Bengaluru concert in India. The unexpected collaboration sent shockwaves through the industry.

Ed also took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his performance with Shilpa during the show. Accompanied by Shilpa, the Shape of You hitmaker strummed his guitar and delivered a mesmerizing rendition of Chuttamalle. “Obsessed with @/shilparao’s voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language!” the Perfect singer wrote.

The music world paused as the love anthem leaped beyond borders and language barriers. Ed Sheeran’s flawless Telugu pronunciation and sincerity in his delivery left millions awestruck.

A British artist pouring his heart into a song that had already won over millions was a sight to cherish for those who attended the show live and others who watched the performance online. Netizens also lost their calm after witnessing the musical spectacle.

Fans of NTR Jr. and Ed Sheeran alike flooded the post with disbelief and admiration. “Ed’s effort throughout the tour to learn and respect the culture is literally incredible,” one wrote. “Jai NTR,” another added. “Ed singing in Telugu wasn’t in my 2025 bucket list,” a third commented.

But what came as a delightful surprise was when NTR Jr. himself stumbled upon Ed Sheeran’s post and shared it on his story. In the caption, he said, “Music has no boundaries, and you proved it yet again, Ed! Hearing you sing Chuttamalle is truly special!” NTR Jr. fans can’t wait to see what’s next for the Devara superstar.

