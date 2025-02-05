Kapil Sharma, one of India’s most beloved comedians, is all set to return with Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Known for bringing some of the biggest Bollywood and international celebrities onto his stage, Kapil’s show has become a hub of laughter and entertainment. However, a surprising revelation from the comedian has now grabbed attention: British rock band Coldplay wanted to appear on his show!

Coldplay, led by Chris Martin, has a massive fan following in India and has performed multiple concerts nationwide. While they have expressed their love for India several times, few would have expected them to show interest in a Hindi comedy show. Yet, Kapil Sharma recently shared that the band had reached out via email, hoping to be guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Earlier, even Ed Sheeran had appeared on the show in Season 1. However, the plans to have Coldplay in the show did not work out.

Kapil Sharma requests Netflix to keep The Great Indian Kapil Show going.

Kapil Sharma revealed during the announcement of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 that Coldplay’s email came at a time when the show wasn’t airing. The comedian, known for his quick wit, joked about how he wished the show had been running to accommodate such a vast global act.

“Humlog toh inko (makers) bole pura saal set lagake rakhho. Aap believe nahi karoge log Coldplay ke liye ticket le rahe hain, unka email humein aa raha tha humein aapke show mein aana.’ Humne kaha le toh aate, humara chal nahi raha abhi. Toh, it’s a humble request for Netflix– guys, please keep going on,” Kapil said. (We told the makers to keep the set ready all year. You won’t believe it—while people were buying Coldplay tickets, they emailed us saying they wanted to come to our show. I told them, ‘You should have come, but our show wasn’t running.’ So I humbly request Netflix: please keep it going.)

The return of The Great Indian Kapil Show has generated immense excitement, marking the return of Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh. Meanwhile, Coldplay is having one of the most exciting concert tours in India.

