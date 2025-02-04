India’s entertainment landscape is set for a thrilling transformation in 2025 as MX Player unveiled an ambitious slate of web series catering to diverse tastes. The platform, which has solidified its position as one of India’s top streaming services, is poised to introduce an eclectic mix of returning favorites and fresh projects.

With over 100 new titles, including 40 Hindi originals, MX Player’s latest lineup promises to deliver an unforgettable 2025. Among the most anticipated titles are sequels to some of the platform’s most popular shows, such as Aashram, Hunter, and Who’s Your Gynac, alongside brand-new productions spanning crime, drama, horror, and reality genres.

MX Player 2025 Features Exciting New Projects & Returning Hits

Fans of MX Player’s iconic series can rejoice as several beloved shows return with new seasons. The political crime thriller Aashram, starring Bobby Deol, will be back with its fourth season. Hunter, featuring Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff, returns for its second installment. For comedy and drama lovers, Who’s Your Gynac is set to explore more medical and personal dilemmas of its central character. The CA-centric Jamnapaar and Half CA are also making comebacks. Reality enthusiasts can look forward to Hip Hop India 2, with Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora returning as judges.

Adding to the excitement are several fresh titles set to make their debut. One of the most talked-about shows is Rise and Fall, an innovative reality competition that divides contestants into Rulers and Workers and will feature Ashneer Grover. Bhay – The Gaurav Tiwari Story follows a renowned paranormal investigator’s journey into India’s eerie supernatural mysteries.

Other intriguing new releases include The Titan Story, chronicling the rise of India’s renowned watch brand, and First Copy, a gritty drama set in 1990s Mumbai revolving around video piracy. Meanwhile, Petty Cash follows two siblings whose seemingly minor robbery turns into a high-stakes thriller. The following is the list of all the major shows with their leading cast announced by MX Player during their StreamNext event.

Hunter Season 2 – Tootega Nahin Todega (Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Barkha Bisht) Hip Hop India Season 2 (Malaika Arora, Remo Dsouza, Manisha Rani, Wicked Sunny) Aashram Season 3 (Part 2) (Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar) Bhay – The Gaurav Tiwari Story (Karan Tacker, Kalki Koechlin, Danish Sood) Jamnapaar Season 2 (Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, Tanvi Gadkari) Mitti – Ek Nayi Pehchaan (Ishwak Singh, Shruti Sharma) First Copy (Munawar Faruqui, Saqib Ayub, Gulshan Grover) Petty Cash (Tanya Maniktala, Sahil Mehta, Gyanendra Tripathi) Rise and Fall (Ashneer Grover) Made in India: A Titan Story (Jim Sarbh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vaibhav Tatwawadi) Half CA Season 2 (Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi) Who’s Your Gynac Season 2 (Saba Azad, Karishma Singh, Kunal Thakur) Sixer Season 2 (Shivankit Singh Parihar, Karishma Singh, Badri Chavan) Lafangey – Sapne, Dosti, Duniya (Harsh Beniwal, Anud Singh Dhaka, Gagan Arora, Barkha Singh) Bindiya (Ranvir Shorey, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas) Campus Beats Season 5 (Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha) Gutar Gu Season 3 (Vishesh Bansal & Ashlesha Thakur) Billionaire Chidiya Udd (Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Madhur Mittal) The Heartbreak Club (Anushka Sen & Prit Kamani) Gamerlog (Darsheel Safari, Anjali Sivaraman) Knock Knock Killer (Adhya Anand, Kush Jotwani, Arjun Deswal) Pyaar Paisa Profit (Mihir Ahuja, Neil Bhoopalam) Art of Ishq (Sundeepa Dhar, Pranav Sachdeva)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: “Udit Narayan Is A Big Khiladi”: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Reacts To Kiss Controversy & Recalls His Fangirl Moment, “I Had Lipstick Marks…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News