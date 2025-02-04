As the main Yellowstone series wraps up in 2024, creator Taylor Sheridan is opening up his wild, rugged world with new shows, and this one’s no exception. While 1923 and 1883 take us back to the origins of the Dutton ranch, 6666 shifts the action south to the infamous Four Sixes Ranch.

If you remember Jimmy Hurdstrom, he was sent there to get schooled in the true cowboy way, and trust us, the Four Sixes isn’t just any ranch, it’s where cowboying was born. This spinoff, Yellowstone: 6666, is set to show us exactly what goes down in Texas, adding a whole new twist to the Yellowstone saga.

Is Yellowstone: 6666 Happening?

Well, it’s a bit of a mystery at this point. The show was confirmed back in February 2021, but since then, it’s been pretty quiet on the details front. Cast, crew, and story, all remain a bit of a blank page. Taylor Sheridan’s other projects, like Landman and Tulsa King, have taken center stage, leaving 6666 in limbo. In fact, producer Christina Voros kind of hinted in December 2024 that she knew nothing about its progress, which doesn’t exactly scream “coming soon.”

While this doesn’t mean the ranch is shut down for good, with the news of a direct Beth and Rip spinoff, 6666 might be taking a backseat. But with Taylor Sheridan, who knows? Anything could happen.

Do We Know Yellowstone: 6666 Story?

While Yellowstone: 6666 is keeping its plot under wraps for now, there’s still a taste of what’s to come. Paramount+ teased us with some intriguing details in a February 2021 press release, describing the 6666 Ranch as one of the most legendary places in the history of the West.

“Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas,” they said, “no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666.” It’s a place where the line between the rule of law and the laws of nature blur, and everything’s a risk. Whether the spinoff takes us to the 1800s or present-day, we could see familiar faces from 1883, veterans and cowboys, on the legendary ranch. Sheridan’s unique vision of the American West will surely continue, no matter the timeline.

