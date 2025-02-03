Entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has reignited his public feud with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, months after their interaction on Bigg Boss 18. At a recent event, Grover lashed out at the actor for allegedly creating unnecessary drama and questioning his credibility on national television.

The spat began when Grover talked about Salman Khan in a podcast, where Khan’s fans found Grover’s tune too rude. Thereafter, the entrepreneur was invited to Bigg Boss 18, where Salman Khan claimed that he didn’t know who Grover was before the show. Months later, Grover responded to these claims, holding nothing back and taking direct shots at the actor.

Ashneer Grover Says Salman Khan Is Creating Drama With His Comments

During his speech at NIT Kurukshetra, Ashneer Grover addressed the Bigg Boss incident, accusing Salman Khan of unnecessarily stirring up controversy. “Faltu ka panga leke apna competition khada kiya usne. Main toh shanti se gaya tha jab mereko bulaya. Ab drama create karna ke liye aap kisiko bol do, arey main toh aapse mila hi nahi. I don’t even know your name. Abey naam nahi jaanta toh bulaaya kyun tha?” he said, directly challenging the actor’s remarks. (He created unnecessary competition by picking a fight. I had gone peacefully when I was called. And now, to create drama, he’s telling everyone, ‘Oh, I never even met you. I don’t even know your name.’ If you didn’t know my name, then why did you call me?)”

For context, Grover had earlier claimed in a podcast that he had met Salman Khan while finalizing a brand endorsement deal for his fintech company. However, he alleged that Salman’s management team prevented him from taking a photo with the actor. On Bigg Boss 18, Salman refuted these claims, stating, “Meeting was not held with you but with your team. Maybe you were also present there. We have not had any discussions. I saw what you said. You presented that we befooled you. This is wrong. Those numbers were wrong.”

Grover, however, doubled down on his version of events. “And let me tell you one more thing. If you are the brand ambassador of my company, it wouldn’t have been possible for you to become the brand ambassador without meeting me. I ran my company like a ruthless person. Everything had to go through me,” Ashneer Grover said in Hindi.

