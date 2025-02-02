Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still among the most-viewed Indian television shows, but it has started receiving criticism from fans. For those who have been associated with the show for a long time, it has become an emotion, and they are worried about its legacy getting ruined. Many are demanding the makers put an end to this cult sitcom. Amid this, none other than Bhavya Gandhi shared his opinion about the thought behind ending the show.

For those who aren’t aware, TMKOC started its journey in July 2008, and since then, it’s been running successfully without a break. So, it’s been over 16 years that this legendary Indian sitcom has entertained the audience. However, lately, there’s a strong feeling among viewers that the makers are dragging the show for way too long and that the show is falling short of entertaining stories.

Not just the audience but even the actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have admitted in the past that there’s some inconsistency in the content as it’s not easy to keep going smoothly for such a long time. Now, Bhavya Gandhi has joined this debate and shared his opinion on whether TMKOC should end or not.

While talking on the Just Kidding with Sid! YouTube channel, Bhavya Gandhi was asked if the makers should stop Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He replied clearly, “No, they should not.” Explaining his opinion further, he said, “TMKOC, for a lot of people, it is their life. People love watching it. People are mad for it.”

Bhavya Gandhi continued, “Kids are loving the show. Dada dadi, those age group of people are loving that show. Ye agar band hogaya na, iska replacement nahi hai yaar, aur na kabhi aanewala hai. Jab tak chal raha hai, chalne dene chahiye. Chalna hi chahiye.” He further said that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah should run for more twenty years.

For those who don’t know, Bhavya Gandhi was the first to essay the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He made the character a household name and remained a part of the show from 2008 to 2017.

