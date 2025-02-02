Udit Narayan has been breaking the internet over his controversial lip kiss with a female fan. The playback singer was performing during a concert when he indulged in an allegedly inappropriate manner with multiple fangirls. Amid the controversy, his remarks on Alka Yagnik from The Kapil Sharma Show are going viral. Scroll below to know how the netizens are reacting!

In 2021, Udit graced Kapil Sharma’s comedy show along with Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal. Comedians Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Sudesh Lehri came up with interesting sequences to leave the audience in splits. But it is Gun Gun Guna singer’s remarks on Archana Puran Singh and Alka Yagnik that have resurfaced on the internet amid the kiss controversy.

Udit Narayan on Archana Puran Singh

Aditya Narayan’s father also made remarks on Archana Puran Singh‘s figure. He said, “Aap moti hoti jaa rahi hai, gadbad hai thoda. Isiliye Kumar Sanu ko bohot pasand hai.”

Udit Narayan on Alka Yagnik

In another snippet, Kumar Sanu told Kapil Sharma about calling Alka Yagnik. Udit Narayan was quick to interrupt and add, “Tum toh phone karte hi rehte ho usko. Ye phone karta hai aur pyaar mujhse karti hai. Abhi wo pyaar kaisa hai wo mujhe maloom nahi.”

Take a look at the viral video from The Kapil Sharma Show below:

Udit Narayan was Dark before everyone. Who Samay Raina??#UditNarayan pic.twitter.com/D4WhQ6OqNc — Shiv (@mr_Tubun) February 1, 2025

Netizens aren’t very pleased with the controversial remarks by Udit Narayan.

A user wrote, “U-did-it narayan.”

Another reacted, “He is tharki buddha”

“69 ki age me gyaani,” read a comment.

A user pointed out, “Anuradha Paudwal ji looking uncomfortable with Those Jokes”

“shameless he is,” read a comment.

Meanwhile, Udit Narayan has reacted to the kissing controversy. He told Hindustan Times, “Yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye.”

