The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 trailer was recently unveiled and was nothing short of a laughter ride. The lineup of guests, including Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan, is pretty exciting, and fans certainly cannot keep calm. Archana Puran Singh in a latest revelation has confirmed that her co-stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and others earn double her salary for Kapil Sharma led Netflix show. Scroll below for more details!

Archana Puran Singh on The Great Indian Kapil Show salary

Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh recently spoke with Siddharth Kannan. Asked whether The Great Indian Kapil Show co-stars get jealous since she gets paid only for laughing, Archana responded, “Paise ye log double le jate hai. Toh sahi hai na mehnat karo bhai.” However, she seemed pretty satisfied as she added that she’s getting paid for her laughter while the rest are taking home humungous remunerations for their hard work.

How much is Archana earning from The Great Indian Kapil Show?

As per the online reports, Archana Puran Singh took home a salary of Rs 10 lakh per episode for Season 1 of the comedy show on Netflix. There remains no update about any salary hike for the upcoming season.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Salary

For Season 1, here’s how much Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, and the rest of the cast took home:

Kapil Sharma: 5 crore/ episode

Sunil Grover: 25 lakh/ episode

Krushna Abhishek: 10 lakh/ episode

Kiku Sharda: 7 lakh/ episode

Rajiv Thakur: 6 lakh/ episode

It is worth noting that Archana Puran Singh is still getting paid much better than most of her co-stars on the show.

More about Season 2 on Netflix

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 will premiere on Netflix this Saturday i.e., September 21, 2024. The lineup of guests includes Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina and Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, and Vidya Balan. Devara team Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Rohit Sharma are among others who will grace the couch this season.

