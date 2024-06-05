While we start talking about this newly launched show, we should tell you a lesson we learnt. The lesson is not to pre-judge anything in the entertainment world and give everything a fair chance with a clean slate. The comedy circle on TV and small screens in the recent times has not been very exciting so I never planned to watch Laughter Chefs.

But guess what? I happened to watch it yesterday along with my Mom, and I could review this in one word – Fun. The show hosted by Bharti Singh is an absolutely hilarious ride with celebs from the television world putting up a great effort to bring a great show.

For those, who have come late like me, Laughter Chefs has already aired two episodes of the first season and it stars 6 pair of celebs who will put their cooking skills on display in a cooking reality show which has been very strategically blended with comedy.

So, it is a totally new genre for even the audiences to explore as Colors and Jio Cinema come up with a comedy cooking reality show. Although, we aren’t sure how much of Laughter Chefs is scripted and how much is real.

The show stars Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain, Krushna Abhishek – Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundrra – Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni – Rahul Vaidya, Reem Sheikh – Jannat Zubair and Sudesh Lehri – Nia Sharma. These six pairs will face cooking battles, and the winner will be announced at the end of the season.

The first two episodes of the show were a laughter riot. Many of it came through situational comedy where one would enjoy seeing someone who doesn’t know how to light a gas making Jalebis, Samosas, Boondi ka laddoo and Momos!

Apart from Sudesh and Nia’s very visibly scripted nok jhonk the rest of the celebs are having a ball with Arjun Bijalani killing it with his whacky sense of humor and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain still thiking it to be Bigg Boss and fighting while cooking together.

In the last few episodes, the hilarious part was looking at Rahul Vaidya making Jalebis in a disastrous way but still succeeding in the end, while Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek took the wrong clues and frying Boondi ka Ladoo made a boondi ka laddoo! (Watch it to believe it)

So while one might find it little sadistic to see these bunch of celebs struggle while they cook and crack punches, the two episodes have promised such a fun ride that I am already looking forward to the next episode. Laughter Chefs is a much-recommended show for all those who love to watch anything real from celebrities!

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Heeramandi: ‘Alamzeb’ Sharmin Segal Reacts To Overwhelming Response She’s Getting In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Show, “I’m Thankful People Are Noticing Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News