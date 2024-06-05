Sharmin Segal has been in the spotlight for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series has an ensemble cast, and everyone has been recognized for their performances. Sharmin has recently expressed her gratitude for all the love she has received from the audiences for portraying Alamzeb in the Netflix series.

For the uninitiated, Sharmin is related to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He is the actress’ maternal uncle. She made her acting debut with Malaal in 2019 and earned the Filmfare Award for the Best Female Debut nomination. Besides that, she has also been featured in Atithi Bhooto Bhava. Her journey in showbiz began with Bhansali, and she worked as an assistant director on his movies, including Bajirao Mastani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and others.

Celebrated director Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his OTT debut with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which has an ensemble of the cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal. All the actors and actresses shone in their roles, and Bhansali once again showed his brilliance in the Netflix series.

The actress opened up about the overwhelming response she has been getting for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Expressing her gratitude, Sharmin Segal said, “I mean, at the end of the day, I’m just thankful for the fact that people are noticing me. There’s positive, there’s negative, there’s a whole bunch of stuff that goes with the fact that you’re being noticed, and I’m just grateful that I’ve got this opportunity to be able to put my craft out there for people to see.”

The Alamzeb actress added, “Heeramandi’ is getting love across the globe. And OTT as a platform has made it possible to reach any number of people. Honestly, it feels overwhelming to get appreciation from people from all over the world. There’s one thing when your mom and dad tell you, ‘Okay, beta, you did a good job,’ and then there are people in America, Europe, and Germany who appreciate you. It feels like your work is reaching people, and they’re connecting with you.”

Over the years, OTT platforms have become an integral part of our lives, and various content from across the border is available to people. Speaking on that, Sharmin Segal added, “I’m very grateful for a platform like Netflix to be able to give an artist the ability to transcend borders and reach everyone around the globe. It’s actually very humbling, to be very honest.”

Sharmin Segal was paired opposite Taha Shah Badussha’s character, Nawab Tajdar Baloch. The actor appeared in Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif starrer Baar Baar Dekho. He has nothing but praise for his co-star, Sharmin. Taha said, “I was on the set, and I know her as a person and as an actress. I know that as an actress, she is always there on time, and she has always tried to put her best foot forward. What else can you expect from a person? I can see that she is putting in effort. Sharmin is a very strong girl and she is mentally also very strong, and I believe that all these things are part and parcel of the whole thing, and it’s a growth.”

He further added, “So, as far as I can say, she has been an amazing person to me as a human being, she has put her best foot forward in acting, and the rest of it is not in your hand to control.”

Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Manisha Koirala, and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is streaming on Netflix.

