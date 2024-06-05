Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is currently the most talked-about subject in the country. The results are out, and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leads with 240 seats. Television actor Aly Goni expressed his happiness over the tough competition between parties. But a troll called him “mulle.” Scroll below to know his reaction!

This season, many of our leading actors also contested elections. The list includes Pawan Kalyan, Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan, Hema Malini, and Shatrughan Sinha, who all emerged victorious at the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Arun Govil, who played Lord Rama in the epic Ramayana, also fought for the Meerut constituency and won the seat!

Aly Goni had a rather neutral reaction to the results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Both have crossed 200 damn this time it’s gonna be a tough fight.. who ever wins bas humare desh ka bhala ho 🇮🇳 jai hind”

Unfortunately, a troll dragged religion and brutally commented, “But mulle tu itna khush ktu lag raha.”

Aly Goni did not shy away from giving it back. In fact, his response was quite savage. “Kyun yeh desh tere baap ka hai sirf tu hi khush ho sakti hai ? Faceless bhai ya behan jo bhi hai tu,” he reacted.

Many hailed Aly Goni for his witty response. Take a look at it below:

Kyun yeh desh tere baap ka hai sirf tu hi khush ho sakti hai ? Faceless bhai ya behan jo bhi hai tu 😄 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) June 4, 2024

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi gave a speech last evening to celebrate the victory of the NDA, which is most likely to form the government. The ruling party fell short of the majority mark of 272, while Congress won 99 seats.

Currently, the political game is largely dependent on the alliance with Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu.

