That Ramanand Sagar’s cult TV show Ramayan is a sheer emotion for all the fans out there is known to all. Actors Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahiri immortalized the roles of Lord Ram, Devi Sita and Laxman Ji with their performances on the show. Another primary reason why the TV show struck a chord with so many people was because of the realism. Everything from the performances, costumes, locations, and emotions was brutally honest.

However, did you know that while the show was shot in real-life locations, sometimes the cast and crew also had to face the adverse effects of the same? In a throwback post, Dipika recalled how once the cast and crew had to encounter an ‘unwanted’ guest on the sets, which made them run for their lives.

In a now-deleted post, Dipika Chikhlia, who played Devi Sita on the show, revealed how they were shooting for one of the scenes from Ramayan under a banyan tree. She also shared a BTS picture in which the trio could be seen shooting for a scene underneath the tree. In her caption, she added how their cinematographer Ajit Naik asked them to quickly vacate the location which got her along with Arun Govil and Sunil Lahiri worried.

She wrote, “There is a story behind this scene. So I shared. We were busy with the shoot, learning lines and, so on the day was as normal as could be, after the scene got over our cameraman Ajit Naik (cinematography) came to tell us please vacate the place and don’t stand underneath the tree and we were wondering all the three actors as to what was the hurry and why so abrupt.”

It was then that Naik revealed that the banyan tree under which Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahiri were shooting was actually inhabited by a huge fat snake. This led to an immediate wave of fear amongst the entire Ramayan cast and crew, and they fled for their lives. Dipika added to the post, “He asked all the technicians also to clear the field. Sagar Saab was also wondering what happened, and then he pointed out to a huge fat snake on the tree, and what followed after that was we all RAN for our life. Sooo many memories.”

While this BTS incident from the sets of Ramayan indeed sounds scary, it is also a testimony to the fact that the show was shot in some organic locations. Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahiri became synonymous with Lord Ram, Devi Sita, and Laxman Ji with their portrayals. They were also seen arriving together in Ayodhya on January 17 earlier this year for the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony.

