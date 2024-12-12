Once again, viewers can expect extraordinary pitches that could shape the future of businesses. Many successful brands presently thriving in India reached new heights after emerging on Shark Tank.

This article will explore Shark Tank India Season 4 and everything you need to know before the show officially premieres.

What is Shark Tank India Season 4 Premier Date & Platform?

Shark Tank India Season 4 will officially premiere on January 6, 2025. It will be exclusively available on the Sony LIV digital platform. This isn’t the first time Shark Tank India will premiere on Sony LIV, as the prior seasons are also fully available on the same platform. Enthusiastic watchers should mark their calendars for January 6, 2025, to catch another compelling season kicking off officially.

Shark Tank India Season 4: Full Panel, New Sharks & more

This season of Shark Tank India will orient some new sharks to the panel. This time, Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, will hook the panel. The rest of the panel incorporates favored faces such as Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com) and Aman Gupta (boAt).

Additionally, Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Ritesh Agarwal (OYO), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics), Azhar Iqubal (Inshorts), and Varun Dua (ACKO) will also be part of the revered panel in Season 4.

The existence of these sharks is sure to create a thrilling and stunning dynamic for the audience.

What can you expect from Season 4 of Shark Tank India?

Viewers can once again anticipate thrilling pitches in Shark Tank India Season 4. The show is anticipated to uphold its legacy by presenting viewers with unbelievable startup ideas. Even the trailer for Season 4 raised fan excitement by spotlighting a previous pitch from 2021, which has grown from a valuation of 10 crores to an exceptional 400 crores.

Overall, things will be compelling when Shark Tank India Season 4 premieres on January 6, 2025.

