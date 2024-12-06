The makers of Shark Tank India Season 4 teased the fans with a new trailer for the fourth season of the show. The trailer revolved around a phenomenal success story of the founders of the internet marketing service Proxgy. They also promised that the new season will see many such success stories of the budding entrepreneur. Take a look at our trailer review for the same.

Shark Tank Season 4 Trailer Review

The Shark Tank Season 4 trailer begins with a flashback of the Proxgy founders bringing their pitch in the year 2021 on the show. The budding entrepreneurs Pulkit Ahuja and Inderjit Singh struck a deal with former shark Ashneer Grover and Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal for 1 crore over a 10% stake in their company. Cut to 2024, they announce that the current valuation of their company is a whopping 400 crore.

We hear a voiceover that says how, in 3 years, an idea changed the very definition of success for the Proxgy founders. We are shown how their company underwent a growth of 440% in three years. We then hear one of the founders say that “Shark Tank made us what we are here today.”

The Shark Tank Season 4 trailer reminds us how the show makes the dreams of so many budding entrepreneurs come true. It also shows how there is no stopping someone from weaving a success story if they have the confidence, hard work, ambition, and the zeal to aim big in life. This makes us excited to see which other brands taste a similar success like Proxgy after embracing the show.

Shark Tank Season 4 will start streaming on Sony LIV on January 6, 2025. The OG sharks Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, and Ritesh Agarwal will be seen as the judges. Joining them will be Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl who is the new addition to the shark panel.

Take A Look At The Shark Tank Season 4 Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: CID: When Dayanand Shetty Had To Jump Into Sewage & Dirty Water On The Sets, “Shooting Was Done On A Military Level..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News