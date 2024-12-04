CID is all set to return with a bang with a much-awaited season 2 on December 21, 2024. Fans are super excited to relive their nostalgia as their favorite crime show is gracing the TV screens. However, did you know that the cast of the show often had to shoot under some adverse situations for the episodes? Actor Dayanand Shetty, who played Daya on the show, recalled how he had to jump into manholes and sewers while shooting for the show.

According to a news report on MSN, Dayanand Shetty revealed in the AP podcast the shooting for CID was done at a military level, and nobody could say no to get themselves dirty for a scene. He said., “We have never told the director that we can’t jump in that as it is dirty. We have got down in manholes, sewage, and so much dirty water that I can even speak about it for a scene. You don’t say no. Shooting was done on a military level.”

Dayanand Shetty further recalled how nobody was treated differently on the sets of CID. He added, “There was no distinction—no one was considered a big or small actor, nor were people treated differently if they were planning to leave the show. We were all human beings, treating each other with respect. It was like a military setup—everyone did their job, and no one felt superior or inferior.”

The actor, who became a household name while portraying the strong and powerful Daya, went on to say that there used to be 15 to 17 locations for the shooting for every episode. He said, “The plus point of CID was that every day was different. The location and co-stars kept changing. Sometimes we would shoot with a big star and sometimes with other actors. We had around 15-17 locations in every episode. So, we weren’t bored.” It will be interesting to see whether CID 2 will be able to strike the same chord with the audience.

