Recently, the makers of CID did the unthinkable by unveiling the official promo, giving the biggest news break to all loyal fans of the show. Yes, one of the most iconic Indian television shows is making a smashing return to the small screen, and the excitement is at its peak. With the original leading cast making a comeback, the hype is unreal, and amid this, we’ll be revisiting the paychecks of the actors associated with the show. So, in today’s edition, we’ll see how much Dayanand Shetty got as his salary!

The Indian crime investigation show started in 1998, and it’s remarkable that the entire leading cast was intact from the beginning to the end. While the makers should be appreciated for producing content that kept viewers hooked for years, the actors contributed their own contribution to making the show a cult over the years.

Dayanand Shetty was part of CID right from the start, and within a few episodes, he became widely popular. His physique, mannerisms, and display of strength clicked with the viewers in no time, and his character of Daya became iconic. On the whole, one can hardly imagine the show without Shetty’s presence.

For Dayanand Shetty’s immense contribution and massive popularity, the makers of CID paid him a hefty amount over the years. The show went off air in 2018, and while the exact number is not known, it is rumored that the actor was paid around 85,000 rupees for shooting each episode in 2018.

If it’s true, Dayanand Shetty was well-paid by the makers and is just below Shivaji Satam‘s remuneration. Satam, aka ACP Pradyuman, reportedly used to received 1 lakh for each episode in 2018. So, if a comparison is made, Shetty is lagging behind by just 15%.

Meanwhile, CID is returning to TV after a six-year gap, and it is expected to go on air in December.

