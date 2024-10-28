Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, debuted her reality TV with the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. She is grabbing several eyeballs for her feisty nature and sartorial choices. Here is a net-worth comparison of the Kapoor siblings.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Net Worth

Despite being born into a royal filmy family like the Kapoor clan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni chose to stay away from films. Even though she was born with a silver spoon, Riddhima started her jewelry design business called Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Jewelry and has catapulted the same into an astounding success. Not only with celebrities, her designs resonate with the masses too because of their rich yet elegant aesthetics. Her husband, Bharat Sahni, is a successful businessman at a textile company based in Delhi. After many years of courtship, the couple tied the knot in 2006 and have a daughter, Samara. She also launched her apparel brand called Sam & Friends in 2018. She enjoys more than 1 million followers on Instagram and dabbles as an influencer. According to Enrichest, her net worth is around 43 crore. Her income includes her businesses, brand endorsements, and her new Netflix show, Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Net Worth

Ranbir Kapoor has established himself as one of the country’s biggest and most bankable actors. He is also considered one of the next superstars after the 3 Khans. The actor has been part of several commercially and critically successful movies like Animal, Rockstar, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani, Tamasha, Brahmastra, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, and many more. He has also had several brand endorsements, adding to his glorious net worth. He married actress Alia Bhatt in 2022 after many years of courtship, and they also have a daughter named Raha. The actor reportedly charges around 70 crore for a movie. He has also established his sneaker brand, ARKS, which launched on his birthday in September this year. The actor charges around 6 crore for his brand endorsements. According to The Times Of India, Ranbir Kapoor’s current net worth is a whopping 345 crore. It constitutes his income from his movies, brand endorsements, and investments. He and Alia Bhatt have also purchased a 250 crore bungalow in Mumbai, wherein they will be moving soon with their daughter. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt also enjoys a net worth of 550 crore. The couple’s combined net worth almost goes up to more than 800 crore.

Hence, Ranbir Kapoor inevitably enjoys an 87% higher net worth than his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. While her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt also enjoys 1179% of a higher net worth. Regardless, the siblings share a very close bond. Ranbir also made an appearance in the latest episodes of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.

