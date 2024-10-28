We first learned that the makers were planning to turn the Mirzapur web series into a film back in July. This news stormed the internet and spread like wildfire. Again, last month, there were rumors about Hrithik Roshan joining this movie adaptation, replacing none other than Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya. Now, the official announcement has been made, and the original leading cast will appear on the big screen. Keep reading to know more details!

No Hrithik Roshan in Mirzapur – The Film!

With the official announcement, the makers have shot down the rumors of Hrithik Roshan being cast as Kaleen Bhaiya. In the announcement video, we can see Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyendu Sharma teasing fans about their arrival on the big screen. So, it’s clear that the original leading cast will be a part of the movie adaptation. Also, Abhishek Banerjee will be making his return as a compounder. However, there’s a chance of new faces making an appearance in new characters.

Release date of Mirzapur – The Film

It’s unclear when Mirzapur – The Film will go on floors, but the makers have revealed the year of its release. While the exact release date hasn’t been revealed, the film will be hitting theatres in 2026. So, it’s a long way to go, and we know, for all fans, the wait will be too hard.

More about the film

Created by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur – The Film will be helmed by the OG director Gurmmeet Singh. For the unversed, Gurmmeet was also part of the direction team of the web series for seasons 1, 2, and 3. It will be bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. It will be co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

Take a look at the announcement video below:

