Disha Patani’s looks in Western outfits always make heads turn, but the actress looks even more alluring in ethnic wear. The actress is preparing for her Tamil film debut as Kanguva gears up to release next month. The beautiful actress looked breathtaking at the music launch event of the upcoming film, led by Suriya. Disha donned a dazzling saree for the event! Scroll below for the look.

For the uninitiated, Kanguva is a Tamil fantasy movie by Siruthai Siva. It features Suriya in dual roles, with Disha in the lead role and Bobby Deol as the antagonist. It also features Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and K. S. Ravikumar in supporting roles. It was announced in 2019 but shelved because of the pandemic. This is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Kanguva’s audio launch event took place recently, and Disha Patani put her best fashion foot forward for the event. She sported a red saree with golden zari work, which screamed royalty. It was seemingly a ready-to-wear saree with a golden border around the waist and heavy work on the pallu.

Disha Patani paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline and heavy embellishments all over. She accessorized her saree with heavy gold jewelry, going full traditional with the look. She wore massive earrings with white and pink stones, gold bangles, and chunky rings.

Her makeup was also on point, comprising a sheer foundation base and rosy cheeks. Her eyes were kohl-lined with subtle gold eye shadow on the lids and lots of mascara to further elevate the eye makeup and the overall look. She sported a subtle red lip tint and a small bindi matching her saree’s color to complete the final makeup. Like most times, she kept her hair open, flaunting her natural curls.

The Kanguva actress posted a short video showcasing the entire look of her social media handle. She looked very demure and completely magnificent. Check out the clip here:

At the audio launch event, Disha said, “Director Siva is our teddy forever. He is kind and compassionate. Thank you for making me feel at home.” Meanwhile, Disha Patani, Suriya, and Bobby Deol starrer Kanguva will hit the theatres on November 14.

