Bobby Deol is finally getting his due credit in Bollywood. He recently delivered a fantastic performance in Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal. The actor is currently exposing the dark side of Bollywood, claiming makers are busy making table profits instead of focusing on creative satisfaction. Scroll below for all the details!

Despite being the son of superstar Dharmendra, the acting journey was quite challenging for Bobby. He is constantly compared to his elder brother, Sunny Deol, who has established himself as a bankable star in the industry.

In a new interview with Times Now, Bobby Deol discussed feeling lost in Bollywood because of how the industry reacts. He also discussed consciously not getting out of his comfort zone because “everybody brainwashes you.” He also claimed that most actors get stuck in a vicious circle, but he was among the rare ones who got out of it.

Bobby Deol also exposed the dark side of Bollywood and claimed directors, producers, and writers had let him down. He shared, “Choices are something which are so difficult to make, and you tend to believe in something, and then you’re let down by the writers or by the director and or the producer. You know, they don’t want to make a film just to. As a creative satisfaction. They want to just do it to make table profits and things like that. So all that used to happen those days, and I guess things are changing now, and I think it was just high time when people start believing and, you know, changes.”

On the professional front, Bobby’s popularity and fan following have been boosted significantly since Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He plays the role of the lead antagonist and will return for Animal Park. He also has Alia Bhatt & Sharvari’s spy film and Suriya’s Kanguva in the pipeline.

