Sunny Deol led Gadar 2 was a massive blockbuster at the box office. And it was meant to be, given Sakeena and Tara’s huge fan base. Leading actress Ameesha Patel, however, claims the sequel was close to being a gutter due to the hidden agendas of director Anil Sharma. Scroll below for details of her bold claims.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) was a romantic period action film set during the Partition of India in 1947. It became the highest-grossing Indian film since Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The sequel, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, was released in August 2023. It opened to negative reviews from critics, but the audience’s love was enough to garner a whopping 525.50 crores at the Indian box office alone.

In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel claimed she would return to Gadar 3 only after certain conditions are met. She exposed creative differences with director Anil Sharma and the discomfort she and co-star Sunny Deol were facing.

Ameesha Patel added, “We both did a lot of editing, re-shooting… we both had a lot of creative discussions and arguments with our director to make Gadar brand ultimately as we see on the big screen. Sunny and me were almost like semi-ghost directors on that. The film was taken to another direction which we had to draw back, because Gadar the brand was always Sakeena and Tara.”

Actress Ameesha Patel also claimed that her business manager deserves the true credit for the blockbuster success. He stepped in and made many corrections in Gadar 2, which was “actually going to be a gutter.”

She concluded, “Sunny was alerted, started correcting the action, the edits…There were a lot of disputes because there was another hidden agenda that was there with Mr Anil Sharma and he was deviating from making Gadar.”

We wonder what Anil Sharma has to say about these claims.

This isn’t the first time Ameesha has targeted her Gadar 2 director. She previously also accused his production house of mismanagement.

