Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are among the most loved celebrity couples worldwide. And every single time they come together on-screen, the project turns out to be a blockbuster. The same is the trend with Ve Haaniyaan, which has crossed Miley Cyrus‘ hit track Flowers on Instagram. Scroll below for the exciting details!

Ravi and Sargun recently ventured into the music industry with their label, Dreamiyata Music. They came together for the debut music video and celebrated the magic of love with Ve Haaniyaan. Released almost four months back and created a rage on YouTube. If that’s not enough, it was the go-to choice for every wedding and every romantic reel on Instagram.

As of today, Ve Haaniyaan has garnered 103 million views on YouTube. These numbers are almost 83% lesser than Flowers, which stands at 801 million and is the most successful single of Miley Cyrus. As per IFPI, it was the best-selling global single of 2023, earning 2.7 billion subscription streams equivalents globally.

Ve Haaniyaan has done the unimaginable. While YouTube seems to be a far-fetched dream, and one could blame the language barrier. Despite that, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s song has surpassed Miley Cyrus’ Flowers on Instagram.

While the romantic track has witnessed 6.2 million reels, Flowers stands at 6.1 million. The gap may seem minuscule, but to surpass an international track with such incredible overall reach is a huge feather added to the cap! Congratulations to Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, and the team.

Danny and Avvy Sra have crooned Ve Haaniyaan, and its lyrics were composed by Sagar.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ravi reacted to the huge achievement and shared, “When the song began not only to trend, but to exponentially, people started making reels and the kind of response it started getting, we knew it could only happen with divine grace. We are very thankful to the almighty for giving us the wisdom to do this and there was so much support from the environment. It also encouraged us to make more content forward which will soon be seen. Instagram reels show the absorption of the song and if people are relating to it. Validation se zyada, it’s a health metric of the song in a way.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Raveena Tandon Slaps 100 Crore Defamation Case Against Man Over ‘Drunk’ Allegations In Car Accident: “A Desire To Gain Cheap Publicity…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News