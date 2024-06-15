Raveena Tandon was recently involved in a road rage incident. A video went viral on social media platforms, where she was accused of physical assault and could be seen requesting a group of people not to hit her. A journalist shared details of the incident and claimed the actress was under the influence of alcohol. Owing to the same, a 100 crore defamation suit has been filed over an alleged attempt to tarnish her image. Scroll below for more details!

The incident took place earlier this month. Raveena was in a car outside her Bandra residence. The driver was reversing the vehicle when two women, who allegedly got hurt, got into a heated argument with the driver and asked him to drive carefully. In an attempt to save her team, she jumped into the situation and reportedly even suffered injuries.

Raveena Tandon’s lawyer, Sana Raees, told India Today, “Recently, an attempt was made to embroil Raveena in a false and frivolous complaint which was clarified in CCTV footage and no complaint was filed. However, recently, a person claiming to be a journalist, is disseminating false information on X regarding the said incident, which is factually incorrect and misleading.”

The advocate further added that the allegations were an attempt to tarnish Raveena Tandon’s image, and necessary action has been taken against the man. “This dissemination of false news appears to be a deliberate attempt to tarnish Raveena’s reputation for ulterior motives. The intent behind continuously spreading these falsehoods seems to be rooted in extortion and a desire to gain cheap publicity at the expense of Raveena’s dignity. We are currently taking all necessary legal steps to address this issue and ensure that justice is served and action is taken against him for perpetuating this defamatory campaign,” she added.

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle. She will be reuniting with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar after 20-long-years.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Is Reaching Bollywood A Success Benchmark for Punjabi Artists? Ammy Virk & Sonam Bajwa Reply Honestly

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News