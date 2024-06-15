Kudi Haryane Val Di, a Punjabi-Haryanvi romantic comedy, directed by Rakesh Dhawan and starring Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa is all set to hit the Punjabi theaters with a fresh new energy.

Released on June 14th, the film examines the cultural differences between Haryana and Punjab through the lens of wrestling. The result is an entertaining and engaging drama.

Ammy Virk’s Take on Success Beyond Bollywood

In a recent candid conversation with Etimes, Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa discussed a wide range of topics, belonging to their personal and professional lives. One of the key points of discussion was the idea that Bollywood is the ultimate measure of success for Punjabi artists.

Ammy Virk, however, challenged this idea of success, which claims that entering the Bollywood industry is the only badge of honor that Punjabi artists want to wear. He believes that Punjabi music and artists have now gained global recognition. That kind of recognition has surpassed regional boundaries. According to Virk, success should be measured by the impact of one’s work. This is dependent on the diversity of audiences, and not just Bollywood fame.

Sonam Bajwa and Ammy Virk on True Success

Sonam Bajwa, Virk’s co-star, agreed. She also stressed the importance of staying true to one’s roots and breaking stereotypes. While acknowledging Bollywood’s wider reach, Bajwa believes true success comes from an artist’s passion, dedication, and ability to connect with audiences on a deeper level.

Virk and Bajwa emphasized that while Bollywood can provide opportunities, it’s not the only route to success. They urged artists to prioritize authentic and impactful content, regardless of the industry. Both believe in pushing creative limits.

The conversation between Virk and Bajwa reminds us that success transcends industry boundaries. Both of the stars support a more expansive viewpoint that prioritizes impact, creativity, and audience connection, arguing that genuine success—regardless of the industry—comes from connecting with the viewers.

