Punjabi stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa are the latest names to join the viral “Pawri ho ri hai” meme fest. Diljit, who is currently shooting with Sonam for an upcoming film, shred the video from the sets of the film.

Diljit took to Instagram and shared the ‘pawri’ video where he is heard saying, “Yeh hum hai, yeh humare director hai aur yahaan shooting ho ri hai.”

In the same video, Diljit Dosanjh is also seen pointing at Sonam Bajwa, saying, “Yeh Sonam hai, yeh uski costume hai aur usse thandi lag rahi hai.” Check out the video below.

According to reports, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa are currently shooting for their film in Canada. With this project, Diljit will turn producer with the self-starring film Honsla Rakh. The film co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill and is set to hit the screens on October 15.

Talking about Honsla Rakh, the film will be directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. Besides Dosanjh, Bajwa and Gill, the film also stars Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda in the lead. Furthermore, Diljit also announced that the film will be hitting theatres on October 15 this year.

