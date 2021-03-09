Hello people, I am back with yet another edition of Breakfast to Dinner outfit ideas. It is already almost mid-March, and well, the temperature is suddenly soaring higher and higher. Our fashion choices have changed from closed and full-covered clothes to more exposing and shorter ones. Summer is the season of colours, and experimenting with fashion should never change. So let us explore Disha Patani’s breakfast to dinner outfit ideas today.

COMFORT OVER STYLE FOR GYM

Contrary to her reel life characters, Disha has a very simple and casual style of dressing in real life. She is a fitness enthusiast, and her day begins with a strenuous workout session every day. She indulges herself in different forms of workout like boxing, pilates, gymnast etc., for this, the kind of gym wear she chooses has to be extremely comfortable. Since it is summertime, wearing loose culotte pants and a boyfriend T-shirt over it would be just perfect.

TRAVEL FREELY & STYLISHLY

Summer is the time when most of us plan trips. So how do you look stylish and comfortable both during your road trips or a day excursion? Worry not when you have a stunner like Disha Patani guiding you. A denim hot shorts paired with a crop top or maybe a bralette would be both stylish and comfortable at the same time. Also, you can wear a shrug to cover the extra skin show for your comfort. And when you want to go all bold then just tie the shrug around your waist.

BEACH DIVA

Summer allows you to have pool parties or have fun at the beach. When we plan our outfits so much for normal parties, why ignore the pool parties? You can choose from a range of vast collection of swimsuits or bikinis for such parties. Well, I absolutely loved this sky blue bikini from Disha Patani’s wardrobe. The thing which I loved the most is how smartly she has tucked her glasses in her bikini.

GLAM DOLL ON A CRAZY NIGHT OUT

Be it summer or winter, there is one thing that will never change for girls, and that is the zeal to dress up. If there is a crazy clubbing night planned with friends, then there is no harm in adding a bit of bling to your outfit. I personally love this blingy green dress from Disha’s wardrobe. It is neither a gown nor a short dress. It is perfect for all those girls who are always confused about wearing a short dress or a long one for the party? Also, the halter neck would be a breather for you during the summer.

CUTE NIGHT SUITS TO END YOUR DAY

Yeah! I know that most of us crave something sweet at night after our sumptuous meal. What if you do not want to add on to your calories with some Nutella? At least you can wear it, right? Haha…well, Disha Patani’s cute night suit has a bottle of Nutella made all over it, and it has all my heart. We bet she would definitely be getting sweet dreams!

