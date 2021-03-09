Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone‘s Tamasha and Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani have given travel goals to so many people. Both the films evoked the passion for travel in so many people but perhaps that isn’t the only thing similar between both films.

Netflix India has shared a 1-minute video on YouTube in which the OTT channel has brought out many similarities between both Bollywood films. Well, after watching the video even we are surprised that how can there be so many similarities between two different films.

The video has been titled, “Why Tamasha & Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Are The SAME Film”. Watch below and say, wow!

Isn’t that amazing?

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin is a rom-com which released in 2013. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film proved to be a huge hit back then and also the highest grosser of Ranbir till then.

Tamasha was directed by Imtiaz Ali. The 2015 film was about a man acting like a normal person while burying his dream of being a storyteller in his heart. The film, with Ranbir & Deepika in lead, couldn’t be a commercial success but later on, turned out to be a cult classic.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has been recently tested COVID-19 positive. His mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news on Instagram today. Sharing a photo of Ranbir, Neetu wrote: “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her Instagram story to share a selfie with her ailing brother.

On the work front, Ranbir has lately been busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy film “Brahmastra” alongside rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. However, it is being speculated that the shoot will be temporarily stalled with the lead actor contracting Covid-19.

