Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Roohi. It’s the first major Bollywood film to release amid the pandemic and hence is carrying high expectations in trade. It’s also the actress’ 2nd theatrical release since Dhadak (2018) which means almost 3 years hence her fans are also anticipating the film badly.

So recently when Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the Mumbai airport, she was immediately flooded with excited fans. All of them wanted to click selfies with her and the young actress also obliged. However, to avoid her from landing in any kind of trouble, a security guy happened to mistreat a fan.

Now before the situation got out of control, Janhvi Kapoor acted as a very mature person and diffused the situation politely. Not just she went back to the fan and treated him with a selfie, her reaction to the security guy was also polite.

A fan of Janhvi Kapoor also shared the video on Instagram and wrote a long appreciative note. It read as saying, “I really loved how politely she handled the situation.. At that point when that guy came to take a pic her staff member stopped in an unpolite way if she kept quite then there will chance of word war. And its not the mistake of her worker nor the person. Its the duty of that worker to take care of herself. The best thing I loved is she didn’t raised a single voice against the worker and gave selfe for that person both get cooled.”

“PS : many asked where is the Mask . Let me tell u that also, she gave selfies to many u can clearly see her trying to put mask but people clicking her pictures and the main reason to take a selfie is to have their faces. And it is quite unique situation.. Don’t see the negativity even in positive place.” the fan added. Take a look at the video.

Now Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about the incident and has said that she was unhappy with her security’s behaviour with the fan. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the actress said, “I felt bad about the incident. I got very upset with my security for that. I hope the guy went home happy.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

