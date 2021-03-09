Each and every fan is waiting to hear every possible detail about the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. The film that has been getting delayed every time is making fans curious and anxious. The actress recently took to her Instagram and announced that a huge surprise is kept in store for the fans. Well, it looks like the surprise is the release date of the film, which will be announced soon.

Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious fantasy project, which was announced two years ago, may finally have a release date, and we know that you all are already jumping with joy. Hence, without wasting any further time, we would give you all the details that you need.

According to Bollywood Life, the makers of Brahmastra have finally decided to announce the release date of the film. They are planning to make the mega announcement on Alia Bhatt’s birthday – March 15. Now, that is great news, isn’t it?

Brahmastra is said to be the first part of a trilogy, and it was supposed to release by August 2019. The movie was pushed to Christmas, then to February 2020, and finally to December 2020 due to the pending VFX work and remaining shoot. However, because of the country’s pandemic situation, the makers halted the shoot temporarily, and its release was pushed indefinitely.

A few pictures of Alia and Ranbir were doing the rounds on social media a few months back. In fact, a comic poster featuring the dynamic duo in their never-seen-before avatars had raised the audience expectations. But, now that we know when the release date will be announced, the wait must be killing all the fans. Are we right, or are we right?

This will be the first time that we will see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together on-screen. This will be another plus for Brahmastra as the real-life couple will be romancing each other in reel life too. How excited are you for the release date announcement?

