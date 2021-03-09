Ayushmann Khurrana, whose career-graph shows he always gravitates towards new story-tellers, reveals his reason to collaborate with new filmmakers

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has a penchant to discover clutter-breaking films and roles. No wonder he is called ‘the poster boy of content cinema’ today by media and audience. Given the freshness of his film choices, his projects automatically become the most awaited movies to watch out for. One look at Ayushmann’s career-graph and it clearly shows that he gravitates towards new story-tellers and directors and he finally reveals his reason to do so.

Ayushmann Khurrana says, “I have always looked to collaborate with new storytellers because they are looking to bring a fresh voice and a different vision to our cinema. First time or young film-makers are looking to make their mark in the industry and they are always coming up with high risk content decisions which appeals to me a lot because I have always gravitated towards being super risky with my film and character choices.”

Ayushmann Khurrana has worked with debutant directors like Sharat Kataria, Hitesh Kewalya, Raaj Shaandilyaa, R.S. Prasanna, Akshay Roy, Vibhu Puri and also collaborated with young directors like Nupur Asthana, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Amit Sharma and Amar Kaushik.

He says, “I have always strongly felt that we need to be bold in our approach because audiences, who are exposed to brilliant content from across the world, only want to watch new stuff. I laud these film-makers for expressing their views and opinions boldly and freely through their cinema. They have sheer talent and they want to explode in the world of entertainment and as an artiste, who is constantly looking for clutter-breaking and disruptive content, such people are always on my radar.”

Ayushmann Khurrana is always looking to discover new and brilliant film-makers. He says, “I want to creatively collaborate with as many of them as possible because they are massive risk-takers, they are visionaries who want to change the way people are consuming content. I have always believed that without risks, nothing new or exciting can come out. Our industry needs more disruption and these film-makers are bringing this out brilliantly. Their talent is exceptional and I’m always awed by them.”

Ayushmann thanks these new film-makers for giving him projects that have become some of the finest gems in the history of Indian cinema. He says, “It’s a privilege to have collaborated with the brilliant minds and I think I have been fortunate that they were excited to collaborate with me too. Without them I would have never had Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dream Girl, Badhaai Ho, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Meri Pyari Bindu.”

In 2021, Ayushmann Khurrana is again collaborating with a first time film-maker Anubhuti Kashyap in Doctor G and he is looking forward to what they create together.

The versatile star says, “I’m again collaborating with a first time director, Anubhuti Kashyap, for Doctor G and I can’t wait to start working with her. She is a restless story-teller who has an extraordinary vision with this film and I think we will be able to present something unique, engaging and immensely entertaining for audiences.”

