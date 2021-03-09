Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan have been in the headlines forever. Time and again, the two have been speculated to be dating each other. Contradictory to the fact that the Malaal actor has denied these rumours on record. But turns out the two are having a great time on social media and the latest post is proof of the same.

Meezaan is celebrating his birthday today and fans and followers are showering the actor with praises. But there is one more wish that caught the Internet’s frenzy and everyone is seen talking about it. As per the latest happenings on Instagram, Navya has shared a beautiful picture of the actor wishing him and below is all you need to know about the same. Also, do not miss the photo.

In her birthday wish for Meezaan, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a picture of the Malaal actor from a place that looks like a starry night set up. Sharing the photo, Navya wrote, “Happy birthday @meezaanj”. The buzz intensified when Meezan shared the photo and captioned the story with a heart.

Meanwhile, recently while talking to SpotboyE, Meezaan’s father Jaaved Jaaferi on their relationship rumours had said, “People want content. Being good friends with somebody is considered to be something else always. These children have grown up together; my daughter and Navya have been friends since school. They have a common group of friends. Even Sara Ali Khan and Meezan were in the same school. They used to come home, hang around till 3 am. It is convenient to link them up as they are always together.”





Meanwhile, in the past as per the same portal, Meezaan Jaffrey while talking about the same had said, “Why will I admit it when there is no relationship? There is no relationship, okay? We’re friends. Friends ka bhi ek relationship hota hai. It’s not a boyfriend-girlfriend dating relationship. Just cause we get papped outside the theatre leaving with friends, by the way, that doesn’t mean, ‘Oh, we’re dating.”

