Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is now all grown up and making headlines for becoming the first woman in her family to lead. The 24-year-old has now joined her father Nikhil Nanda in the family business. Scroll down to read more.

Navya recently took to social media and shared a post about launching a Project Naveli, an organisation with its prime goal focused on the promotion of gender neutrality. And a troll decided to pass a disrespectful, unprovoked remark against her mother on the post.

In the post, Navya Naveli Nanda spoke about the kind of impression the women in her family have had on her for a profile on Vogue magazine. After her profile appeared online, a troll posted a comment questioning her what her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, did for a living. The troll wrote, “What work does her mother do? LOL.”

Navya Naveli decided not to ignore nameless and faceless trolls. So she gave a befitting response to the troll by writing, “She’s an author, writer, designer, wife and mother.” But she didn’t stop there. Navya shared a small note on her Instagram story, where she succinctly highlighted why one should never devalue the role of a homemaker.

Amitabh Bachchan‘s granddaughter shared the post along with her response on her Instagram story and wrote, “Being a mother and a wife is a full-time job. Please don’t discredit women who are homemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down.”

Talking about Navya Naveli Nanda’s profile with Vogue magazine, she was quoted saying, “I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda.”

She also said, “Every day there are more and more women starting businesses, breaking records, showing up for one another and exuding independence. I am grateful to be living in a time when women are taking charge. The ball is definitely in our court, and I cannot wait to see all the amazing things we are going to achieve.”

