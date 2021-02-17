Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been grabbing all eyeballs lately. The young lad has grown up to be all about women empowerment. She recently launched Project Naveli aiming to quash Patriarchal norms. Now, in her latest interview, she has revealed that she is going to join her father Nikhil Nanda in the family business and will be the first woman to lead.

Now that is a great achievement, isn’t it? Navya has expressed that she is incredibly proud of the fact that she will be carrying forward the legacy left by her great-grandfather.

In a profile with Vogue magazine, Navya Naveli Nanda was quoted saying, “I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda.”

Navya Naveli Nanda further added, “Every day there are more and more women starting businesses, breaking records, showing up for one another and exuding independence. I am grateful to be living in a time when women are taking charge. The ball is definitely in our court, and I cannot wait to see all the amazing things we are going to achieve.”

Shweta Bachchan’s daughter is pretty active on social media and is also the co-founder of Aara Health, a health tech and wellness company. Recently, she announced that the team would launch an e-commerce site to help women move towards healthy living.

Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda is also making it to the headlines for the sassy replies that she has been giving to social media trolls. We absolutely adore this young lady, and we are sure she is going to achieve great things in her life ahead. Amitabh Bachchan must surely be a proud grandfather.

