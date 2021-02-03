The world knows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the fantastic actor that she is. But what we’ve always been curious about is her personal side. There’s not much that she reveals about it. Unlike many celebrities, she only posts when it’s needed or on special occasions. Sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda once spoke about what she hates about the Guru actress. Below is all the scoop you need!

It was the last season when Shweta along with brother Abhishek Bachchan graced the Koffee With Karan couch. The duo had a blast as they revealed their memories from the time they studied abroad. Amongst other things, it was Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter’s take on Aishwarya that grabbed eyeballs.

When Karan Johar asked who she thinks is a better actor – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda took her brother’s name.

Asked what she loves about Aishwarya, Shweta answered, “She is a self-made, strong woman and a fantastic mother.”

But what is it that Shweta hates about her sister-in-law? “She takes forever to return calls and messages.” The designer also revealed that she tolerates ARB’s time management.

Talking about Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda praised his devotion for his family. “I love that he is a very loyal and dedicated family man. Not just as a son but also as a husband,” said Shweta.

She also mentioned that she hates her brother’s sense of humour!

On the professional front, Shweta Bachchan Nanda owns a fashion label, MXS with designer friend Monisha Jaising. She also is an author and released her debut novel, Paradise Towers in 2018.

Previously, Shweta had revealed that she doesn’t think she has it in her to be a star. She also mentioned that she’s scared of the cameras.

