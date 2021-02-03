The pandemic clearly hasn’t been the best phase for comedian Bharti Singh. While she enjoyed being a host at India’s Best Dancer, things took a turn with the NCB row. She along with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were summoned by the officials after drugs were found at their properties. The couple is however leaving it all behind and looking forward to the next phase of their lives.

For the unversed, Bharti tied the knot with Harsh back in 2017. They have together appeared on shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and even hosted India’s Best Dancer together. Fans have been asking the couple when they will welcome parenthood, and it seems now is the time!

Many celebrity couples are welcoming parenthood. Anita Hassanandani, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ginni Chatrath are amongst others who made the most of the pandemic. Now, Bharti Singh says she’s planning too and wants to share the good news soon with her massive fan base.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar, Bharti Singh said, “I am looking forward to becoming a mother this year. I hope God listens to my prayers. Sab logo ke babies aa rahe hai, apna bhi ek mota sa baby market mai aa jaye (laughs). I hope my future kid is golu molu like me and not patla like Haarsh. Jokes apart, I hope to share good news with my fans and well-wishers very soon.”

We certainly can’t wait for Bharti and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s little munchkin either!

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma recently welcomed a baby boy with wife Ginni Chatrath. The actor shared the good news on Twitter mentioning that both the mother and baby are healthy.

Bharti Singh even mocked Kapil Sharma when she said his son will be a flirt like him!

