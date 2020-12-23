We live in a world where beauty and good looks are measured on the basis of certain parameters. If you fall under those parameters then well and good, but if not, then you are far from being considered a beauty. Isn’t this unfair? Well, talking about the entertainment industry, looks are given utmost importance which means that to be a successful actor, you need to be slim, trim etc. etc. But we have actors like Dilip Joshi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and many more who break this assumption and redefine those parameters.

From Bharti Singh to Ram Kapoor, and Rytasha Rathore to Dilip Joshi, Koimoi brings to you a list of top 5 plus-sized actors who have set new records and proved that nothing could come between their talent and success. Also, they have proved to be an inspiration for all the aspiring plus-size actors.

1. Bharti Singh

The laughter queen of Indian Television, Bharti Singh is one of the best comedians we have. She is plus size and absolutely confident about herself. Although she makes fun of her weight during her acts, she is extremely happy with the way she looks. She has never tried to change herself, and that is the best part about her. She even considers her weight to be a blessing. Well, she has it all today, a successful career, loving husband, what else does one need?

2. Dilip Joshi

The leading man of Television’s one of the most successful show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is currently ruling the Indian Television. Well, we all absolutely adore him, and one cannot miss out on the fact that he is not someone who has six packs, rather he proudly flaunts his family pack…hahaha! But, never did this come in the middle of him ruling our hearts as Jethalal.

3. Rupal Patel

The actress who can send shivers down our spine even just with her angry gaze surely is one of the deadly mothers-in-law of Indian Television. Kokilaben of Saath Nibhana Saathiya had so much hold on all the viewers that even dialogue as simple as ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?’ had the potential go viral. Well, she too wasn’t a slim trim personality, yet only her name was enough to get the audiences excited.

4. Ram Kapoor

Just Like Dilip Joshi, we have another name which is now not only ruling the television industry but also setting fire in the Bollywood industry as well. Ram Kapoor is one such actor who wasn’t that popular in the initial days when he was quite fit. But, he is unstoppable today, and even him being overweight did not hold him back.

5. Rytasha Rathore

She is one bad*ss woman who never lets anyone judge her on the basis of her weight type. She is the ‘Bado Bahu’ of the small screen and a really cool woman off-screen. She is plus size, but that doesn’t stop her from flaunting a bikini or wearing shorts! This spunky lady is proud of her body, but it took her some time to accept her body. But now that she has, we love every bit of it.

Who is your favourite amongst these actors? And do you agree when we say that they rule TV along with our hearts?

