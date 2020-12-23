Erica Fernandes was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan and became a household name with her stint in the show. The actress just shared her new song ‘Maula’ sung by Papon and also starring Rohman Shawl and their chemistry in the song will leave you spellbound.

Erica and Rohman have collaborated for the first time ever and it looks like we would love to see more of their chemistry on screen.

Maula is a soulful chorus and it’s sung by Papon. Erica Fernandes is going through heartbreak after she has lost her ex-boyfriend (played by Rohman Shawl). The actress keeps getting flashbacks throughout the song and their chemistry will leave you teary-eyed.

And although Erica is married to someone else in the song, she’s still having a hard time getting over it.

Watch the full song here:

Sharing the song announcement on Instagram, Rohman Shawl penned a heartfelt note that read, “I have been a very big fan of your voice @paponmusic & I couldn’t be happier to feature in this video (actually the only reason i came on board 😅). This has been a wonderful experience, thanks to this professional team @saregama_official @goldiesohel @legendglobalstudio @zafarmehdishaikh @rishubartaria #astrecreatives And a big thank you to my very talented co-stars @iam_ejf @asli_salmanshaikh. @shakworld you are wonderful & @kkumar.ravi83 you shot us like a dream 🤗 SONG TO BE OUT SOON !! @sushmitasen47 can’t thank you enough for standing by me ‘my rock’…. for teaching me how to be “one’s self” infont of the camera ❤️❤️ My two shaitaan’s Alisah & Renee for allowing me to do a romantic song 😅🤗😘 This one is for you Abbu,Mumma,didi & Ammaji ❤️”

Replying to Rohman’s post, girlfriend Sushmita Sen wrote, “OMGGGGGG!!!! 😍😁🤗👏🥂❤️💃🏻look at you babushhhhhh!!!💋Sooooo proud of you!!!! Beautiful song & a marvellous YOU!!! Ufffff🥂👏😁💋😍”

Did y’all like Erica Fernandes and Rohman Shawl’s Maula? Tell us in the comments below.

