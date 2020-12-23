Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ladies are rocking their social media game. Be it fashionista Munmun Dutta, Sunayana Fozdar or Palak Sidhwani, no one holds it back from giving major fashion goals with their stunning pictures.

Advertisement

Speaking of our beloved Sonu of Tapu Sena, Palak always keeps her fans updated with insights from her personal life. Be it having fun with her brother, lip-syncing songs or presenting her drop-dead beauty, the actress knows how to keep her followers engaged and entertained.

Advertisement

Just a day ago, Palak Sidhwani posted a picture of herself. She is seen wearing a red jumpsuit and posing in a style with her killer smile. Her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s co-actor, Priya Ahuja took to the comment section and replied with a ‘smiling face with heart-shaped eyes’ emoji. As of now, the picture has been liked by over 58,700 followers.

Check it out below:

For the unversed, Nidhi Bhanushali left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah last year. Palak Sidhwani replaced her to play the character of Sonu. Initially, she faced wrath on social media for replacing Nidhi but eventually got acceptance from fans.

Earlier, in a conversation with Telly Chakkar, Palak had revealed that her father wasn’t aware that she has an interest in acting and hence believed that she is joking around on being part of TMKOC.

She said, “After almost a wait of around three to four months, I got a call from TMKOC’s casting director. He asked me to visit his office urgently. I remember my parents had come to Mumbai to visit and hence I told him that I might take a while to reach as parents are at home. He told me to get my parents along with me so that they would also meet and talk. I adhered to the same and reached the office. Myself, my mother, father and brother were seated at the conference when he broke the news that I’m finalised. The casting director said I will go and get the contract ready and as he left the conference room.”

Must Read: Nia Sharma Wishes Jamai Raja Co-Star Ravi Dubey On Birthday With An Eye-Popping Picture, Check Out!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube