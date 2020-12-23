The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to treat fans with yet another hilarious episode. This weekend, gracing the couch will be the Coolie No 1 cast. From Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan to Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania – the entire cast was seen having a super-fun time! But it may not be as appealing for Sara’s mystery boy. Below is all the scoop you need.

Sony TV unveiled a fun promo video featuring the cast. In the episode, Varun could be seen revealing that all of Sara’s friends warned him. “Mai inke sath kaam kar raha that oh mujhe Ayushmann (Khurrana), Kartik (Aaryan), Vicky (Kaushal) – sabne message kiya tha,” said the Coolie No 1 lead actor.

To this, Sara Ali Khan quipped, “kya bolne?” Varun Dhawan was quick to reply, “ke bachke rehna.” As expected, this lead Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma and the entire team burst in laughter. The fun didn’t end there.

In another sequence, Sara Ali Khan could be heard saying she loved freebies. She further added that Varun Dhawan kept asking him why she keeps posting pictures of her juttis (traditional shoes). Varun was quick to add, “ye jab tag karti thi, toh koi aur gussa hota tha”

“Haa toh chor na, ab koi nahi hoga gussa. Ab hum aapko chu sakte hai,” laughed Sara as she gave a hi5 to her co-star.

Well, we confess that the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is a must-watch! There’s going to be a lot of fun banter worth witnessing.

The episode will also witness Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar perform their gigs and leave the Coolie No 1 cast in splits.

Are you excited? We surely can’t wait.

