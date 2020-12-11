The Kapil Sharma Show’s format allows its host to ask some crazy candid questions & have equally entertaining demands fulfilled by the celeb guests. Arshad Warsi was recently seen promoting his film Durgamati on the show.

He wasn’t there alone but was accompanied by the film’s central cast in Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Kapadia and Mahie Gill. In the recent promo, we saw Kapil having fun at Arshad’s expense of doing Golmaal & Dhamaal franchise.

In the video, we see Kapil Sharma asking, “Arshad bhai, the entire year went by in lockdown. There was no sequel to Golmaal this year, neither for Dhamaal. How did you pay you EMIs then?” This made everyone on the set laugh out loud, including Arshad himself.

See the video here:

Kijiye bollywood ke superstars Bhoomi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill aur Karan Kapadia se baatein mazedaar aur banaiye apna weekend shandaar. Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje. @ArshadWarsi @bhumipednekar @KapadiaKaran @MahieG pic.twitter.com/umYHu8PNlI — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 10, 2020

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Arshad. The actor opened up about wanting to do something different apart from comedy. Not just that, he also hilariously stated that he’s fed up of doing movies in the same genre.

While talking about Durgamati, Arshad Warsi began, “I got a serious role to do, thank god! I’m fed up of being this scapegoat (laughing) and doing the same thing over and over again. I will do comedy more but I also need a break, you know? It’s like I’m at a buffay and there are 12 dishes and all of them are chicken! There’s no vegetable in middle that I can enjoy.”

Last year, Arshad Warsi gave an apt definition of Bollywood and its artists. The actor defined today’s generation saying actors are now products. When asked about it, Arshad Warsi added, “It’s true. Earlier we were actors, and now we’re products. It’s a sad thing, but what can you do?”

