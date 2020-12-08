Archana Puran Singh is a special judge at The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress may mint a lot while laughing, but always has something extra to give to the show. This time, it’s her revelation about the hidden marriage with Parmeet Sethi for 4 long years.

Yes, you heard that right! Archana confessed that she got married to her love but the news was hidden from the whole wide world. While talking to Kapil Sharma, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, she revealed that Parmeet’s parents had a problem with her profession.

But Parmeet Sethi was very adamant that he wants to marry Archana Puran Singh. So the couple decided to tie the knot secretly. They ended up going to a priest who even asked Parmeet if Archana was a ‘balik.’

Archana Puran Singh during that time had been shooting for Saif Ali Khan’s debut film, Aashik Awara. When she was secretly tying the knot with Parmeet Sethi, she even got a call from the hairdresser. Despite taking that big step during that time, their secret was hidden for 4 long years. Thanks to not having social media like in today’s time.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show episode witnessed a lot of fun banter. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh also shared their love story. Neha revealed how they first met in Chandigarh in August. She also pointed out that Rohanpreet remembers everything from the first time they met. The Ex Calling singer said that both met for a music video and the song was written and composed by Neha.

Rohanpreet Singh also admitted that his life has been changed after meeting Neha. The Nehu Da Vyah singer added that she fell in love with him after noticing his adorable behaviour on sets. Calling him a beautiful human being, Neha also revealed that Rohan asked for her Snapchat ID. And clearly, there was no going back!

All we can say is that we’re happy for both Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi as well as Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh!

