Nushrratt Bharuccha is a talent powerhouse who has recently created a rage with her performance in Chhalaang. The actress has a busy schedule that has her hopping from set to set. Nushrratt who donned a simple attire in her recent film looks all glammed up in this post on social media.

Nushrratt looks breathtakingly beautiful in these embroidered separates with a flattering neckline and to complete the look she has accessorized with oxidised bangles on her right hand. Subtle makeup with tresses left loose gives that extra touch of elegance to the look.

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been soaring high with her performances lately and is all set to have the audiences on the edge of their seats with her upcoming horror film ‘Chorrii‘. Nushrratt is all set to treat the audiences and the shoot is running in full swing.

The audiences loved Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Haryanvi dialect and phenomenal performance in Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao. Next on the cards is Chorrii, Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma followed by Omung Kumar’s Janhit Mein Jaari.

